4 March 2026
Olympic champion calls for review of military service rules for athletes in Azerbaijan

4 March 2026 16:03
Farid Mansurov, vice-president of Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee and Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, has proposed reviewing military service rules affecting young athletes.

According to Idman.Biz, Mansurov raised the issue during a meeting of the Youth and Sports Committee of the National Assembly with representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee and various sports federations.

Mansurov noted that many athletes face a difficult choice after finishing school at the age of 17. Those who are admitted to university can continue both their studies and sporting careers, while those who fail to enter higher education are required to complete mandatory military service.

“Participation in world and European championships is also service to the nation,” Mansurov said. He argued that when athletes are required to serve 18 months in the military at a critical stage of their development, the country risks losing promising talents.

The Olympic champion also pointed out that only one athlete from each weight category is typically selected to compete at major international tournaments. Those who succeed may gain admission to the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport, but many others remain outside the system.

According to Mansurov, the interruption caused by military service weakens long-term competitiveness in professional sport and sometimes forces federations to invite foreign athletes to fill certain weight categories. He suggested that the issue could be addressed through legislative changes and coordinated discussions with relevant state institutions.

