2 March 2026
EN

Baku hosts inaugural Coaches Forum as Azerbaijan marks Sports Week - PHOTO

Other
News
2 March 2026 11:17
51
Baku hosts inaugural Coaches Forum as Azerbaijan marks Sports Week

Azerbaijan has staged its first-ever Coaches Forum, with the opening ceremony held at Baku Crystal Hall under the organisation of the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Idman.Biz reports.

The event brought together Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov, federation officials and leading figures from across the country’s sporting community. Proceedings began with the performance of the national anthem, setting the tone for what organisers described as a milestone initiative for Azerbaijani sport.

Addressing participants, Gayibov welcomed the coaches and underlined the broader significance of the forum, which forms part of a week of events dedicated to 5 March – Physical Education and Sport Day in Azerbaijan. “Olympic sports complexes are operating in almost all of our regions. Azerbaijani sport is recognised on the world stage and continues to achieve strong results,” he said. “This year, Baku has been declared the world sports capital. Both local and international specialists are taking part in this first Coaches Forum. Sport, like all sectors, is developing rapidly. Our coaches are using modern methods, but continuous learning is essential. This forum is an important platform for that.”

The programme includes panel discussions featuring high-profile names such as Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov, Azerbaijan women’s volleyball head coach Faig Garayev, Olympic champion and vice-president of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Namig Abdullayev, and national badminton head coach Morteza Validarvi.

Anti-doping will also be in focus, with Tahmina Taghizada, executive director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency, and Haydar Demirel of Hacettepe University’s Faculty of Sport Sciences set to contribute to a dedicated panel on the subject. The forum is expected to strengthen knowledge exchange and professional development within Azerbaijan’s sporting landscape.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Gurban Gurbanov: “Being a coach is not easy”
13:47
Other

Gurban Gurbanov: “Being a coach is not easy” - VIDEO

Qarabag manager outlines demands of leadership and calls for better infrastructure
Farid Gayibov: “I congratulate our athletes on their medal successes”
13:05
Other

Farid Gayibov: “I congratulate our athletes on their medal successes”

Sports minister reflects on Youth Week, international cooperation and Azerbaijan’s recent sporting achievements
Farid Gayibov: “Encouraging to see so many recognised specialists at the forum”
11:59
Other

Farid Gayibov: “Encouraging to see so many recognised specialists at the forum” - VIDEO

Farid Gayibov underlines responsibility of coaches at Azerbaijan’s inaugural Coaches Forum
What can Baku learn from Melbourne’s sporting model?
28 February 15:25
Other

What can Baku learn from Melbourne’s sporting model?

As Azerbaijan prepares to become the 2026 World Sports Capital, lessons from Australia’s events powerhouse offer a blueprint for long-term growth

Baku hosts launch of pioneering rehabilitation manual for sports professionals - PHOTO/VIDEO
28 February 13:10
Other

Baku hosts launch of pioneering rehabilitation manual for sports professionals - PHOTO/VIDEO

New publication marks first specialised textbook on comprehensive rehabilitation in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s sports minister pays tribute on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy
26 February 10:45
Other

Azerbaijan’s sports minister pays tribute on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

Farid Gayibov and ministry officials lay flowers at memorial to honour victims

Most read

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril
28 February 17:49
World football

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril - VIDEO

Hollywood star shows her skills on the pitch and pays tribute to Bruno Fernandes
Alex Pereira vacates UFC light heavyweight title and moves up in weight
28 February 10:40
MMA

Alex Pereira vacates UFC light heavyweight title and moves up in weight

Prochazka and Ulberg set to fight for vacant belt at UFC 327 on 12 April
Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined
14:17
World football

Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined

FIFA retains authority to name a replacement should Iran withdraw from the tournament
Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move
28 February 11:40
World football

Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move

Former Liverpool manager demands defensive reinforcements and bold squad overhaul