Farid Gayibov: “I congratulate our athletes on their medal successes”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov has congratulated the country’s athletes on their recent medal-winning performances, while outlining a busy and symbolic February for youth and sport initiatives, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking in the 54th edition of his regular address, the minister highlighted that 2 February is marked annually as Azerbaijan Youth Day, in line with a decree signed in 1997. The date commemorates the first Youth Forum organised 30 years ago at the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev. This year, the 11th forum was held, during which young people received special awards on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, along with a formal message from the head of state.

As part of Youth Week, a series of events were staged across the country, including GanjaFest-style festivals, forums and public gatherings in Goranboy - this year’s designated Youth Capital – as well as in Khankendi and Nakhchivan. The symbolic key of the Youth Capital was handed over from Sumgayit to Goranboy, where the first 2026 meeting of youth organisation working groups also took place.

Gayibov also spoke about his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, where he met local young people at the Youth and Sustainable Development Forum and held a public reception. Discussions focused on career choices, volunteering and participation in youth-led projects. New sports facilities were opened in Babek, Julfa and Shahbuz under the Healthy Neighbourhood initiative, aimed at promoting active lifestyles in the regions.

On the international front, the minister noted the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on sports cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia during President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Belgrade. He also confirmed talks with Palestine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan on expanding youth and sports collaboration.

February was also significant for the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, as Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected president for a further five-year term at the federation’s 16th General Assembly. Under her leadership, gymnastics in Azerbaijan has continued to develop, with athletes achieving notable results on the international stage.

Baku hosted its traditional Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, where Azerbaijani athletes secured medals. “I congratulate our athletes on their medal successes,” Gayibov said. The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation also staged the Azerbaijan International 2026 tournament, while competitions in chess, basketball and wrestling demonstrated rising standards of competition nationwide.

Gayibov further underlined the importance of sports rehabilitation, referencing the presentation of Roman Yahoda’s book From Foundations to Detail, published with the support of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy. He concluded by praising Qarabag’s performance in the UEFA Champions League, where the club reached the top 24 teams in Europe, calling it a result of sound long-term strategy.

Looking ahead to March and the start of Sports Week, the minister expressed confidence that the spring period would bring renewed energy and further victories for Azerbaijani athletes.