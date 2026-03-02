Farid Gayibov: “Encouraging to see so many recognised specialists at the forum” - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov has praised the strong line-up of experts attending the country’s first-ever Coaches Forum, describing the event as a significant milestone for national sport, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Gayibov highlighted the importance of the platform for professional exchange and development. The forum has brought together prominent local and international specialists, federation officials and leading coaches from across various disciplines.

“It is encouraging to see so many recognised specialists taking part in the forum”, Gayibov said. “The work of our coaches is truly responsible and demanding. They face not only sporting challenges but also various human factors. All of this requires great energy and patience. It is certainly not an easy field. Once again, I thank each of you for your hard and responsible work.”

The minister also noted that modern sport is evolving rapidly, with expectations and standards constantly shifting. According to Gayibov, the relationship between athlete and coach must adapt to present-day realities and be built on healthier foundations. He added that a number of key issues affecting coaching practice would be examined during the forum’s panel discussions.

The Coaches Forum is seen as part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to modernise its sporting system and strengthen expertise at all levels.