Qarabag set new scoring record in Champions League campaign

27 February 2026 15:17
Qarabag have written a new chapter in Azerbaijani football history by setting a national scoring record in the UEFA Champions League.

According to figures published on the official website of the Professional Football League and reported by Idman.Biz, the Aghdam side scored 31 goals during the 2025-26 European campaign. That total represents the highest number of goals ever scored by an Azerbaijani club in a single season across continental competitions.

In total, Azerbaijani clubs netted 48 goals in European tournaments this term, matching the country’s previous productivity record set in the 2023-24 season. Remarkably, 31 of those 48 goals came from Qarabag alone, underlining their dominance and attacking efficiency on the continental stage.

The achievement further highlights the club’s growing stature in Europe, following another deep run in the Champions League that reinforced their reputation as the flagbearers of Azerbaijani football in UEFA competitions.

