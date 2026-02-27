Qarabag deny receiving bids for Kashchuk from Ukrainian clubs

Qarabag have dismissed reports linking Oleksii Kashchuk with a move back to Ukraine, insisting no official offers have been received for the midfielder.

Speculation in recent days suggested that Ukrainian clubs were monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation, but board member Asif Askerov moved to clarify the club’s position. “We have not received an official transfer proposal for Oleksii Kashchuk from any Ukrainian club,” the Qarabag official said, as reported by Idman.Biz.

Kashchuk has been with the Azerbaijani champions since 2024 and remains under contract until the end of June 2027. During his time in the Misli Premier League, he has made 67 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists, establishing himself as a consistent contributor in domestic competition.

On the European stage, he featured eight times in this season’s Champions League campaign, registering one goal, although he started just once. Qarabag, regular contenders in UEFA competitions in recent years, appear determined to retain the Ukrainian as they continue to balance domestic dominance with ambitions in Europe.