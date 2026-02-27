27 February 2026
EN

Qarabag deny receiving bids for Kashchuk from Ukrainian clubs

World football
News
27 February 2026 14:52
15
Qarabag deny receiving bids for Kashchuk from Ukrainian clubs

Qarabag have dismissed reports linking Oleksii Kashchuk with a move back to Ukraine, insisting no official offers have been received for the midfielder.

Speculation in recent days suggested that Ukrainian clubs were monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation, but board member Asif Askerov moved to clarify the club’s position. “We have not received an official transfer proposal for Oleksii Kashchuk from any Ukrainian club,” the Qarabag official said, as reported by Idman.Biz.

Kashchuk has been with the Azerbaijani champions since 2024 and remains under contract until the end of June 2027. During his time in the Misli Premier League, he has made 67 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists, establishing himself as a consistent contributor in domestic competition.

On the European stage, he featured eight times in this season’s Champions League campaign, registering one goal, although he started just once. Qarabag, regular contenders in UEFA competitions in recent years, appear determined to retain the Ukrainian as they continue to balance domestic dominance with ambitions in Europe.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Arsenal lead race for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon
16:16
World football

Arsenal lead race for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon

Gunners prepared to bid £75m as Liverpool and Manchester United monitor situation
Champions League last-16 draw sets up heavyweight European clashes - PHOTO/VIDEO
15:31
World football

Champions League last-16 draw sets up heavyweight European clashes - PHOTO/VIDEO

Manchester City face Real Madrid while Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal discover knockout opponents
Fan knocks Messi to ground after Inter Miami friendly win
12:27
World football

Fan knocks Messi to ground after Inter Miami friendly win - VIDEO

Argentina star scores decisive penalty before late pitch invasion mars victory
Neymar mirrors Vinicius celebration after Santos win over Vasco da Gama
11:47
World football

Neymar mirrors Vinicius celebration after Santos win over Vasco da Gama - VIDEO

Brazil star references Champions League controversy with pointed goal celebration
Courtois backs Vinicius over goal celebration dance against Benfica
11:15
World football

Courtois backs Vinicius over goal celebration dance against Benfica

Real Madrid keeper praises team-mate’s passion as Arbeloa’s side move into last 16
Azerbaijan reach historic high in UEFA coefficient rankings - VIDEO
10:34
Football

Azerbaijan reach historic high in UEFA coefficient rankings - VIDEO

Strong European campaign lifts nation to 27th place with record five-year total

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season
25 February 12:10
Football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season

Forward becomes third Colombian to net five or more goals in a single European campaign
Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold
25 February 09:59
Olympics-2026

Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold

Mikhail Shaidorov receives another property in Astana as rewards follow Milan-Cortina triumph