Fan knocks Messi to ground after Inter Miami friendly win - VIDEO

Lionel Messi was accidentally knocked to the ground by a pitch invader after scoring the winner in Inter Miami’s 2-1 friendly victory over Independiente del Valle in the early hours of 27 February, Idman.Biz reports.

The match, which had originally been scheduled ahead of the new MLS season, was rearranged after Messi picked up an injury. The Argentine made his mark from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, calmly converting to secure the win for the Florida side.

However, the closing stages were overshadowed by chaotic scenes as several fans ran onto the pitch in an attempt to reach the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. One supporter collided with Messi and brought him down while trying to embrace him, prompting security staff to intervene swiftly. Fortunately, the forward appeared unharmed and was able to leave the field without assistance.

The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges surrounding Messi’s appearances, particularly in pre-season and exhibition matches, where crowd control can prove more difficult. With the MLS campaign approaching, Inter Miami will hope the focus returns to football rather than off-field disruptions.