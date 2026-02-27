Courtois backs Vinicius over goal celebration dance against Benfica

Thibaut Courtois has defended Vinicius Junior’s goal celebration after the Brazilian forward marked his strike with a dance in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League play-off second leg on 25 February, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Belgian goalkeeper admitted he did not immediately notice the celebration from his position. “I was far away and didn’t see it at first, but I always watch him in the stadium and share the joy with him,” Courtois said. “Sometimes you’re alone in goal, so moments like that give you emotion. I’m happy he scores and celebrates.”

The win at the Santiago Bernabeu sealed a 3-1 aggregate success for Madrid, who had edged the first leg 1-0 in Lisbon. Under head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, Los Blancos have shown renewed intensity in Europe and now progress to the last 16, where they will face either Manchester City or Sporting.

With the 2025-26 Champions League final scheduled for 30 May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Madrid are once again positioning themselves as serious contenders, and Vinicius remains central to their ambitions on the continental stage.