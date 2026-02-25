25 February 2026
EN

Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold

Olympics-2026
News
25 February 2026 09:59
16
Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold

Kazakhstan’s Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov has been awarded a third apartment following his gold medal success at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, Idman.Biz reports.

The 23-year-old figure skater, who topped the podium in Milan-Cortina, was presented with a three-bedroom flat in Astana in recognition of his achievement. According to local business outlet Kursiv, the property adds to two previously announced gifts tied to his Olympic performance.

Earlier, a leading developer in the capital, Ulytau Group, handed Shaidorov a three-room apartment in Astana. In addition, mining company AK Altynalmas pledged a two-bedroom flat in Almaty. Several prominent figures in Kazakhstan have also reportedly promised to present the skater with a car.

State and corporate rewards for Olympic medallists are common across a number of post-Soviet nations, where sporting success on the global stage is often seen as a matter of national prestige. Shaidorov’s golden performance not only marked a personal breakthrough but also strengthened Kazakhstan’s standing in figure skating, a discipline traditionally dominated by athletes from Europe, North America and East Asia.

His haul of honours off the ice now mirrors his success on it, as Kazakhstan continues to celebrate one of the standout stories of the Milan-Cortina Games.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Finland demand investigation into Olympic men’s sprint at Milano-Cortina 2026
24 February 15:02
Olympics-2026

Finland demand investigation into Olympic men’s sprint at Milano-Cortina 2026

Ski federation turns to FIS ethics body after protest dismissed on procedural grounds
Azerbaijan at the 2026 Winter Olympics: No Medals, But a Major Victory – REVIEW by IDMAN.BİZ
23 February 19:40
Olympics-2026

Azerbaijan at the 2026 Winter Olympics: No Medals, But a Major Victory – REVIEW by IDMAN.BİZ

Political resilience overshadowed sporting results in Milan and Cortina

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Winter olympics to conclude with grand finale in verona arena
19 February 16:57
Olympics-2026

Winter olympics to conclude with grand finale in verona arena

Ceremony to celebrate culture, athletes and handover to next hosts
Ukraine threatens Paralympics boycott over Russia and Belarus participation
19 February 16:20
Olympics-2026

Ukraine threatens Paralympics boycott over Russia and Belarus participation

Kyiv urges other nations to skip opening ceremony if decision stands
Snoop Dogg meets Olympic figure skating champion Shaidorov in Milan
19 February 15:50
Olympics-2026

Snoop Dogg meets Olympic figure skating champion Shaidorov in Milan

Kazakhstan star celebrates historic Winter Games triumph in Piazza del Duomo

Most read

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture
24 February 12:46
World football

Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture

French striker doubtful for Pro League clash with Al Taawoun
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns
Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career
23 February 12:44
World football

Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career

Mohamed Salah’s nine-game Premier League goal drought continues after Liverpool defeat to Nottingham Forest in 2025-26 season