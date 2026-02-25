Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold

Kazakhstan’s Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov has been awarded a third apartment following his gold medal success at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, Idman.Biz reports.

The 23-year-old figure skater, who topped the podium in Milan-Cortina, was presented with a three-bedroom flat in Astana in recognition of his achievement. According to local business outlet Kursiv, the property adds to two previously announced gifts tied to his Olympic performance.

Earlier, a leading developer in the capital, Ulytau Group, handed Shaidorov a three-room apartment in Astana. In addition, mining company AK Altynalmas pledged a two-bedroom flat in Almaty. Several prominent figures in Kazakhstan have also reportedly promised to present the skater with a car.

State and corporate rewards for Olympic medallists are common across a number of post-Soviet nations, where sporting success on the global stage is often seen as a matter of national prestige. Shaidorov’s golden performance not only marked a personal breakthrough but also strengthened Kazakhstan’s standing in figure skating, a discipline traditionally dominated by athletes from Europe, North America and East Asia.

His haul of honours off the ice now mirrors his success on it, as Kazakhstan continues to celebrate one of the standout stories of the Milan-Cortina Games.