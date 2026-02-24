24 February 2026
EN

Finland demand investigation into Olympic men’s sprint at Milano-Cortina 2026

Olympics-2026
News
24 February 2026 15:02
31
Finland demand investigation into Olympic men’s sprint at Milano-Cortina 2026

The Finnish Ski Association has formally requested an investigation into the men’s sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympics, referring the matter to the independent ethics body of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), İdman.Biz reports.

According to the federation, it has not received an official decision regarding a previously lodged protest and considers the lack of clarification unusual, particularly after what it described as a public admission of error by FIS. The dispute centres on the Olympic sprint race, where Finland raised concerns over potential breaches of equipment preparation rules.

Finnish officials allege that the Norwegian team used a waxing device not included on the approved equipment list, having reportedly received separate authorisation from FIS without other teams being informed. It was also claimed that a liquid substance prohibited under competition regulations was present in the United States service area. FIS rejected the protest on procedural grounds, stating that it had been submitted after the deadline, and did not assess the substance of the claims.

Executive director Marlena Valtasola said: “We have not received a formal ruling on the protest or answers to our questions. We find it strange that the case was effectively not examined, despite an acknowledgement of an error.” She added that Finland is asking the FIS ethics body to investigate the fairness of the competition, stressing that “it cannot be the case that some participants compete under different rules than others.”

The Finnish Olympic Committee has backed the federation’s position, with team leader Janne Hanninen stating that an apology alone is insufficient following a serious mistake and that the situation requires a thorough review.

Norway’s Johannes Klaebo won gold in the sprint final, with Ben Ogden taking silver and Oskar Vike bronze. Finland’s Lauri Vuorinen finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan at the 2026 Winter Olympics: No Medals, But a Major Victory – REVIEW by IDMAN.BİZ
23 February 19:40
Olympics-2026

Azerbaijan at the 2026 Winter Olympics: No Medals, But a Major Victory – REVIEW by IDMAN.BİZ

Political resilience overshadowed sporting results in Milan and Cortina

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Winter olympics to conclude with grand finale in verona arena
19 February 16:57
Olympics-2026

Winter olympics to conclude with grand finale in verona arena

Ceremony to celebrate culture, athletes and handover to next hosts
Ukraine threatens Paralympics boycott over Russia and Belarus participation
19 February 16:20
Olympics-2026

Ukraine threatens Paralympics boycott over Russia and Belarus participation

Kyiv urges other nations to skip opening ceremony if decision stands
Snoop Dogg meets Olympic figure skating champion Shaidorov in Milan
19 February 15:50
Olympics-2026

Snoop Dogg meets Olympic figure skating champion Shaidorov in Milan

Kazakhstan star celebrates historic Winter Games triumph in Piazza del Duomo
Papatoma begins Olympic slalom campaign at Milan-Cortina 2026 - PHOTO/VIDEO
18 February 15:43
Olympics-2026

Papatoma begins Olympic slalom campaign at Milan-Cortina 2026 - PHOTO/VIDEO

Young Azerbaijani skier places mid-field after first run in Cortina

Most read

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career
23 February 12:44
World football

Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career

Mohamed Salah’s nine-game Premier League goal drought continues after Liverpool defeat to Nottingham Forest in 2025-26 season
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns
Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace
23 February 10:27
World football

Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace

Former president spotted with mop before la liga win, underlining his return to club politics