The 2026 Winter Olympic Games have become part of history without bringing Azerbaijan significant sporting success. However, the Games in Milan and Cortina will be remembered not only for results and final standings, but also for an important political and diplomatic victory that became a notable episode of this Olympic campaign.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Azerbaijan was represented in the sporting arena by two athletes – figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev and alpine skier Anastasia Papatoma. For both competitors, participation in the Games marked an important stage in their careers, although medal expectations were initially minimal.

Anastasia Papatoma competed in the slalom and finished 51st with a combined time of 2:09.15 over two runs. For the 18-year-old athlete, this result represents progress and stands as one of Azerbaijan’s most notable performances in Olympic alpine skiing. Given the intense competition from countries with long-standing traditions in winter sports, simply completing the course and securing a place in the final protocol carries significant value in terms of experience.

Vladimir Litvintsev ended his campaign after the short program, scoring 63.63 points and finishing last, 29th. He did not qualify for the free skate. For the skater, who placed 18th at the 2022 Olympics, this marks a serious setback. Such results inevitably raise questions about the future of cooperation with the naturalized athlete.

Against this backdrop, particular attention was drawn to a controversy involving the musical accompaniment of Armenian figure skaters Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin. The title of their program was initially listed in official materials as “Artsakh,” which the Azerbaijani side viewed as a politicized element inconsistent with the principle of Olympic neutrality. The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan appealed to the International Olympic Committee and relevant bodies to review the situation.

As a result, the title was changed in official documentation to a neutral version, without the use of the politically sensitive term, while the musical composition itself remained unchanged. This episode demonstrated Azerbaijan’s ability to respond promptly and effectively within the framework of international regulations. At a time when sport is often used for symbolic gestures and messaging, such a reaction became a meaningful part of the country’s overall Olympic outcome.

In summary, the 2026 Olympics passed without sporting sensations for Azerbaijan. The road to competing for medals in winter sports remains long and requires systematic work with local athletes, the development of youth programs, and the strengthening of the coaching system, especially as infrastructure in the country continues to gradually improve.

At the same time, the Games showed that Azerbaijan is capable of acting confidently on the international sporting stage not only as a participant, but also as an actor able to defend its interests. In this sense, Milan and Cortina became not just a sporting experience for the country, but also a reflection of its growing strategic maturity.