19 February 2026
Winter olympics to conclude with grand finale in verona arena

Olympics-2026
19 February 2026 16:57
Winter olympics to conclude with grand finale in verona arena

The 25th Winter Olympic Games, jointly hosted by Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, will officially end on 22 February with a closing ceremony at the historic Verona Arena, Idman.Biz reports.

According to organisers, the show will begin at 23:00 Baku time and is designed as a large-scale artistic production created by Filmmaster under the title Grand Finale. The programme is expected to blend Italian culture, art and sporting tradition, while honouring athletes’ achievements and formally passing the Olympic flag to the next host city - a symbolic moment that traditionally marks the transition to the following Games.

The choice of venue carries particular meaning. The ancient amphitheatre, better known for opera performances, has become one of the visual signatures of these Games and will also stage the opening ceremony of the upcoming Paralympics. Italian organisers hope the setting will underline the country’s cultural heritage while linking the Olympic past with its future.

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 92 countries competed across 16 sports and 116 medal events during the Games. Azerbaijan was represented by two athletes. Figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev performed his short programme in Milan’s Mediolanum Forum, scoring 63.63 points and narrowly missing qualification for the free skate.

Alpine skier Anastasiya Papatoma delivered the nation’s standout result in Cortina’s Tofane Alpine Ski Centre. Starting 92nd in the slalom, the 18-year-old finished 51st overall with a combined time of 2:09.15 - recorded as Azerbaijan’s best ever result in Olympic slalom competition.

The closing ceremony is expected to reflect both sporting competition and cultural spectacle, bringing to an end more than two weeks of winter sport before attention turns to the Paralympic Games.

Idman.Biz
