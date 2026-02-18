Papatoma begins Olympic slalom campaign at Milan-Cortina 2026 - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani alpine skier Anastasiya Papatoma has started her competition in the slalom event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Competing at the Tofane Alpine Ski Centre in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the 18-year-old completed her first run in 1:01.81. Starting 92nd, she currently sits 59th among 95 competitors after the opening descent.

Her performance was watched on site by Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee vice-president Chingiz Huseynzade and Winter Sports Federation president Fuad Nagiyev. Azerbaijan is represented by two athletes at these Games, reflecting the country’s gradual expansion in winter disciplines.

Earlier in the Olympics, figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev scored 63.63 in the short programme but narrowly missed qualification for the free skate. The Winter Games are scheduled to conclude on 22 February.