Neymar mirrors Vinicius celebration after Santos win over Vasco da Gama - VIDEO

Neymar found himself back in the spotlight after copying Vinicius Junior’s much-discussed dance celebration during Santos’ 2-1 victory over Vasco da Gama, Idman.Biz reports.

The Brazilian forward marked his goal by recreating the same routine that sparked debate in Europe earlier this month. Vinicius had performed the dance after scoring in the 50th minute of Real Madrid’s Champions League play-off first leg against Benfica, celebrating in front of the corner flag.

That moment triggered audible frustration from sections of the crowd, and referee Francois Letexier responded by showing the Madrid winger a yellow card. The incident quickly became a talking point across Spanish and international media, reigniting discussion around player expression, provocation and refereeing standards.

By repeating the celebration in Brazil, Neymar appeared to show solidarity with his compatriot, underlining the close bond between members of the national team. The gesture adds another layer to an ongoing conversation about how flair and personality are perceived on football’s biggest stages.