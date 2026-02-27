Champions League last-16 draw sets up heavyweight European clashes - PHOTO/VIDEO

The draw for the 2025-26 Champions League last 16 took place on 27 February at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, producing a series of high-profile ties across Europe, Idman.Biz reports.

Among the standout fixtures, holders Manchester City have been paired with Real Madrid in what promises to be another blockbuster chapter in their recent European rivalry. Chelsea will take on Paris Saint-Germain, while Liverpool travel to face Galatasaray in a potentially hostile Istanbul atmosphere.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have drawn Barcelona in a glamour tie, Tottenham meet Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal face a tricky test against Bayer. Atalanta will go head-to-head with Bayern Munich, while Bodo/Glimt continue their impressive European adventure against Sporting.

The first legs of the last-16 ties are scheduled for 10-11 March, with the return matches to be played on 17-18 March. This season’s final will be staged at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on 30 May 2026, as Europe’s elite clubs continue their pursuit of continental glory in the revamped tournament format.