28 February 2026
EN

Conference League last-16 draw sets up - PHOTO/VIDEO

Football
News
27 February 2026 17:24
31
Conference League last-16 draw sets up - PHOTO/VIDEO

The draw for the UEFA Conference League last 16 has taken place, confirming the ties for the next phase of Europe’s third-tier club competition, Idman.Biz repoerts.

The round will be contested over two legs on 12 and 19 March, as clubs continue their push towards continental silverware and a potential route into next season’s European competitions.

Among the headline fixtures, Crystal Palace have been paired with Cypriot side AEK Larnaca, offering the Premier League outfit a favourable-looking tie on paper. Elsewhere, Fiorentina will face Polish club Rakow, while Dutch side AZ Alkmaar take on Sparta Prague.

Other notable match-ups include Lech Poznan against Shakhtar Donetsk, Samsunspor versus Rayo Vallecano, Sigma Olomouc meeting Mainz 05, Celje facing AEK Athens, and Rijeka up against Strasbourg.

With a mix of established names and emerging European challengers still in the competition, the Conference League continues to provide opportunities for clubs outside the traditional elite to chase continental success.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Europa League last-16 draw reunites former Qarabag foes - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 February 16:46
Football

Europa League last-16 draw reunites former Qarabag foes - PHOTO/VIDEO

Ferencvaros and Braga set for quarter-final battle after past defeats to Azerbaijani champions
Arsenal lead race for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon
27 February 16:16
World football

Arsenal lead race for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon

Gunners prepared to bid £75m as Liverpool and Manchester United monitor situation
Champions League last-16 draw sets up heavyweight European clashes - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 February 15:31
World football

Champions League last-16 draw sets up heavyweight European clashes - PHOTO/VIDEO

Manchester City face Real Madrid while Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal discover knockout opponents
Qarabag set new scoring record in Champions League campaign
27 February 15:17
Football

Qarabag set new scoring record in Champions League campaign

Aghdam club account for majority of Azerbaijan’s European goals this season
Qarabag deny receiving bids for Kashchuk from Ukrainian clubs
27 February 14:52
World football

Qarabag deny receiving bids for Kashchuk from Ukrainian clubs

Aghdam champions insist midfielder remains under contract until 2027
Fan knocks Messi to ground after Inter Miami friendly win
27 February 12:27
World football

Fan knocks Messi to ground after Inter Miami friendly win - VIDEO

Argentina star scores decisive penalty before late pitch invasion mars victory

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season
25 February 12:10
Football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season

Forward becomes third Colombian to net five or more goals in a single European campaign
Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold
25 February 09:59
Olympics-2026

Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold

Mikhail Shaidorov receives another property in Astana as rewards follow Milan-Cortina triumph