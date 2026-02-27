The draw for the UEFA Conference League last 16 has taken place, confirming the ties for the next phase of Europe’s third-tier club competition, Idman.Biz repoerts.

The round will be contested over two legs on 12 and 19 March, as clubs continue their push towards continental silverware and a potential route into next season’s European competitions.

Among the headline fixtures, Crystal Palace have been paired with Cypriot side AEK Larnaca, offering the Premier League outfit a favourable-looking tie on paper. Elsewhere, Fiorentina will face Polish club Rakow, while Dutch side AZ Alkmaar take on Sparta Prague.

Other notable match-ups include Lech Poznan against Shakhtar Donetsk, Samsunspor versus Rayo Vallecano, Sigma Olomouc meeting Mainz 05, Celje facing AEK Athens, and Rijeka up against Strasbourg.

With a mix of established names and emerging European challengers still in the competition, the Conference League continues to provide opportunities for clubs outside the traditional elite to chase continental success.