26 February 2026
EN

Azerbaijan’s sports minister pays tribute on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

Other
News
26 February 2026 10:45
20
Azerbaijan’s sports minister pays tribute on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, together with senior officials from the ministry, laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy on 26 February, marking the 34th anniversary of the events.

According to İdman.biz, the delegation visited the monument to express respect and remembrance for those who lost their lives. Floral tributes were placed at the memorial as a sign of honour and solidarity with the victims and their families.

The Khojaly tragedy, which is commemorated annually in Azerbaijan, remains one of the most painful chapters in the country’s modern history. Public officials, representatives of state institutions and members of the wider community traditionally gather each year to pay their respects and reaffirm the importance of remembrance.

The visit by the Ministry of Youth and Sports leadership formed part of nationwide commemorative events held across the country.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Baku Marathon 2026 organisers clarify race format and results system
25 February 11:39
Other

Baku Marathon 2026 organisers clarify race format and results system

Single registration category introduced as separate finish lines set for 10km and 21km splits
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
20 February 12:13
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time
14 February 12:43
Other

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

Veteran athlete still training daily and credits strict lifestyle for longevity
Azerbaijan’s youth and sports minister meets Palestinian ambassador in Baku
9 February 15:26
Other

Azerbaijan’s youth and sports minister meets Palestinian ambassador in Baku

Talks focus on expanding cooperation in youth policy and sporting exchange
Brazilian bodybuilder Ranyeri Filho suffers serious injury during training - VIDEO
5 February 10:58
Other

Brazilian bodybuilder Ranyeri Filho suffers serious injury during training - VIDEO

Athlete undergoes surgery after tendon rupture while preparing for competition
F1 film soundtrack wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards - VIDEO
3 February 10:04
Other

F1 film soundtrack wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards - VIDEO

Chris Stapleton claims country honour as racing blockbuster earns major music recognition

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns