Azerbaijan’s sports minister pays tribute on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, together with senior officials from the ministry, laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy on 26 February, marking the 34th anniversary of the events.

According to İdman.biz, the delegation visited the monument to express respect and remembrance for those who lost their lives. Floral tributes were placed at the memorial as a sign of honour and solidarity with the victims and their families.

The Khojaly tragedy, which is commemorated annually in Azerbaijan, remains one of the most painful chapters in the country’s modern history. Public officials, representatives of state institutions and members of the wider community traditionally gather each year to pay their respects and reaffirm the importance of remembrance.

The visit by the Ministry of Youth and Sports leadership formed part of nationwide commemorative events held across the country.