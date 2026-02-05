Brazilian bodybuilder Ranyeri Filho suffers serious injury during training - VIDEO

Renowned Brazilian bodybuilder Ranyeri Filho has suffered a serious injury while training for upcoming competitions in Brazil.

According to İdman.Biz, the incident occurred when Filho was performing a leg press exercise with a load of approximately 400 kilograms. During the lift, the tendon of his thigh muscle ruptured, causing immediate and intense pain. Witnesses reported that his cries could be heard throughout the gym as the injury happened.

Following the incident, Filho was taken to hospital by emergency medical services and underwent surgery. Medical specialists say the bodybuilder now faces a long and demanding rehabilitation process, with his return to full training expected to take considerable time.

The injury highlights the extreme physical demands placed on elite bodybuilders, particularly in the final stages of preparation, when athletes often push their bodies to the limit in pursuit of peak condition.