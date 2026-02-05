Football icons Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gheorghe Hagi celebrate birthdays on the same day

Three of world football’s most recognisable figures are celebrating their birthdays today, highlighting different eras and styles that have shaped the modern game.

According to İdman.Biz, Brazilian forward Neymar has turned 34. Currently representing Santos and the Brazil national team, Neymar is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted players of his generation. Over the course of his career, he has played for Santos, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal, combining flair, speed and creativity. For Brazil, Neymar has earned 128 caps and scored 79 goals, while his overall career record stands at 619 official matches and 371 goals.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 41st birthday. Still active at the top level, Ronaldo remains one of the most influential players in football history. He is particularly remembered in England for his time at Manchester United, as well as for his legendary spell at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals in 438 matches across nine seasons. During a career that has also included Sporting, Juventus and Al Nassr, Ronaldo has amassed 1,290 appearances, 961 goals and 66 hat-tricks in all competitions, including friendlies. A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, he continues to pursue the landmark of 1,000 career goals.

The same day also marks the 61st birthday of Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi. Nicknamed the “Maradona of the Carpathians”, the former Romania captain was one of the most gifted midfielders of his era. Hagi represented Steaua Bucharest, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Galatasaray, enjoying his greatest club success in Turkey. With Galatasaray, he won four league titles, two domestic cups, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup in 2000, scoring 59 goals in 132 appearances. For Romania, Hagi played 125 times and scored 35 goals before later moving into coaching and academy development.

The shared birthday of Neymar, Ronaldo and Hagi underlines the enduring global reach of football and the lasting impact of players who have defined different generations of the sport.