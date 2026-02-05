Subasic praises Qarabag’s European run and shares thoughts on Neftchi’s situation

Former Azerbaijan national team player and ex-member of Neftchi and Qarabag, Branimir Subasic, has shared his views on Qarabag’s performances in European competitions and the current situation at Neftchi.

Speaking to sport24.az, as cited by İdman.Biz, Subasic said he closely follows Qarabag’s matches in the UEFA Champions League and praised the team’s results this season. According to him, the Aghdam-based club has exceeded expectations set at the time of the draw and achieved a major success on the continental stage.

Commenting on the upcoming play-off tie between Qarabag and Newcastle, Subasic stressed that modern football often produces surprises. In his view, Qarabag have already shown they are capable of competing with strong European opponents and should not be underestimated.

The former striker also addressed the situation at Neftchi, noting that the team are gradually trying to stabilise their results, although expectations remain high. Subasic believes the Baku side deserve to be fighting for higher positions and added that the role of head coach Yuri Vernydub is crucial, particularly in terms of player selection and psychological management.

Asked about the upcoming domestic clash between Neftchi and Qarabag, Subasic said he respects both clubs but admitted that Neftchi holds a special place in his heart due to many positive memories from his playing days. He concluded by wishing that the strongest team would prevail.