Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee

Former France international Christophe Dugarry has delivered a scathing assessment of Liverpool following the club’s move for defender Jeremy Jacquet.

Speaking after the transfer was completed, Dugarry made it clear that his criticism was not aimed at the player himself, but at Liverpool’s transfer policy. He stressed that Jacquet should not be blamed for the circumstances of the deal and wished him success in England.

“I don’t want to insult the player, he has done nothing wrong,” Dugarry said. “I wish him the best because he is a good footballer. But when you are dealing with people who are so naive, all you can do is applaud Rennes. They found a club so naive that it’s called Liverpool. They paid 72 million euros for this transfer.”

Dugarry’s comments underline growing debate around Liverpool’s recent recruitment decisions, particularly the scale of investment in relatively unproven players. From his perspective, the main winners of the deal are Rennes, who secured a significant fee for the defender.

The transfer has already sparked discussion among pundits and fans, with questions being raised about value for money and Liverpool’s longer-term strategy in the transfer market.