3 February 2026
EN

Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee

World football
News
3 February 2026 17:03
15
Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee

Former France international Christophe Dugarry has delivered a scathing assessment of Liverpool following the club’s move for defender Jeremy Jacquet.

Speaking after the transfer was completed, Dugarry made it clear that his criticism was not aimed at the player himself, but at Liverpool’s transfer policy. He stressed that Jacquet should not be blamed for the circumstances of the deal and wished him success in England.

“I don’t want to insult the player, he has done nothing wrong,” Dugarry said. “I wish him the best because he is a good footballer. But when you are dealing with people who are so naive, all you can do is applaud Rennes. They found a club so naive that it’s called Liverpool. They paid 72 million euros for this transfer.”

Dugarry’s comments underline growing debate around Liverpool’s recent recruitment decisions, particularly the scale of investment in relatively unproven players. From his perspective, the main winners of the deal are Rennes, who secured a significant fee for the defender.

The transfer has already sparked discussion among pundits and fans, with questions being raised about value for money and Liverpool’s longer-term strategy in the transfer market.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao
15:59
World football

Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao

Offensive graffiti targets Nico and Inaki amid lingering transfer tensions
Lamine Yamal commits future to Barcelona with lifetime ambition
14:47
World football

Lamine Yamal commits future to Barcelona with lifetime ambition

Teenage winger expresses loyalty to Catalan club and targets silverware this season
Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated at Al Nassr and could leave club this summer
14:15
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated at Al Nassr and could leave club this summer

Portuguese forward linked with Europe or MLS return amid investment concerns
English media praise Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and his long-term prospects
13:45
World football

English media praise Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and his long-term prospects

Young centre-back impresses Guardiola amid injury problems in City defence
Marc-Andre ter Stegen to remain on Girona loan despite injury setback
11:39
World football

Marc-Andre ter Stegen to remain on Girona loan despite injury setback

Barcelona decide against early recall as German goalkeeper faces spell on the sidelines
Premier League clubs monitor Real Madrid forward Endrick amid Lyon loan spell
10:44
World football

Premier League clubs monitor Real Madrid forward Endrick amid Lyon loan spell

Tottenham, Leeds United and Sunderland make early enquiries as Brazilian impresses in France

Most read

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO
1 February 08:01
MMA

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO

Azerbaijani lightweight stopped by Brazilian contender in the third main fight of the night
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO
2 February 09:40
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO

Portuguese forward reportedly frustrated with club management and lack of investment
Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career" - VIDEO
1 February 12:35
MMA

Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career" - VIDEO

Brazilian lightweight calls his UFC 325 victory a turning point in his career

Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano
2 February 10:23
World football

Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

Captain says victory helped lift mood after Champions League setback