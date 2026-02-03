Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has said he hopes to spend his entire professional career at the Catalan club, underlining his long-term commitment to the side where he has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young talents, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 18-year-old made the comments during a gala evening in Barcelona marking the publication’s 120th anniversary. Speaking at the event, Yamal stressed both his emotional attachment to the club and his desire to build his future there.

“I hope I can stay here for my whole life and enjoy every day, at the best club and in the best city in the world,” said Lamine Yamal.

Yamal also looked ahead to the remainder of the season, insisting that Barcelona are focused on competing for trophies. He pointed to the Copa del Rey as a key objective, noting that the team is fighting to reach the semi-finals and views the competition as a title they should be aiming to win.

The winger’s comments come amid growing interest in his development across Europe, but Barcelona continue to see him as a cornerstone of their long-term project as the club balances youth with experience.