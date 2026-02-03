3 February 2026
Marc-Andre ter Stegen to remain on Girona loan despite injury setback

3 February 2026 11:39
Marc-Andre ter Stegen to remain on Girona loan despite injury setback

Clarification has emerged regarding the future of Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen following recent reports about his injury situation. According to Mundo Deportivo, the loan agreement between Barcelona and Girona will not be terminated early, Idman.Biz reports.

On February 2, the 33-year-old sustained an injury to the back of his thigh, with medical assessments pointing to a possible muscle tear and tendon damage. Early estimates suggest that his recovery period could last up to two months, ruling him out for a significant stretch of the season.

Under the terms of the loan deal, Girona had the option to end the agreement prematurely and return the goalkeeper to Barcelona in the event of a long-term absence. However, the Catalan club have chosen not to activate this clause, with the loan set to remain in place until June. If required, ter Stegen will be allowed to carry out his rehabilitation at Barcelona’s training base.

Ter Stegen joined Girona on January 21 and has already featured in two matches, drawing 1–1 against Getafe and losing 1–0 to Oviedo. His registration rights remain with Barcelona, who continue to monitor his progress closely.

