English media have spoken highly of the recent performances of Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov, highlighting his growing importance and long-term potential at the club.

According to Idman.Biz, football analyst Adam Marrett has pointed out that Khusanov possesses significant upside and could develop into one of the key players in Pep Guardiola’s squad in the coming years. The defender has benefited from injuries to several first-choice options in City’s back line, earning an extended run in the team and making the most of his opportunity.

Khusanov’s displays have reportedly satisfied Guardiola, who has described the defender as a top-level signing, praising his work rate and his ability to quickly adapt to the tactical and positional demands of Manchester City’s system. His calmness in possession and willingness to learn have been noted as standout qualities.

Observers underline that Khusanov’s last seven appearances clearly show the direction of his development, suggesting that he is steadily growing into the role and could become an important figure in City’s defensive rotation.

Khusanov joined Manchester City in 2025 from French club Lens and is widely seen as a long-term investment, fitting the club’s strategy of combining elite experience with emerging talent.