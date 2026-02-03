Atletico Madrid sign Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas from Seattle Sounders

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of central midfielder Obed Vargas from Seattle Sounders, adding another young talent to Diego Simeone’s evolving squad. The 20-year-old Mexico international has agreed a contract that runs until the summer of 2030, underlining the club’s long-term faith in his development, Idman.Biz reports.

Vargas arrives in Madrid after establishing himself in MLS with Seattle Sounders, where he played a key role in one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. During his time in the Pacific Northwest, the midfielder lifted the CONCACAF Champions League and the Leagues Cup, gaining valuable experience in high-pressure continental competition.

For Atletico, the move fits a wider strategy of recruiting young players with international pedigree who can grow within Simeone’s demanding system. Vargas is viewed as a dynamic central option capable of contributing both defensively and in possession, qualities that have become essential in the modern La Liga midfield.

The transfer also marks another step in Vargas’s rapid rise, as he continues to balance club football in Europe with his role in the Mexico national team, where he is seen as part of the next generation.