Baku Marathon 2026 organisers clarify race format and results system

Organisers of the Baku Marathon 2026 have outlined key details regarding participation rules and the timing system ahead of this year’s event.

According to information released via Idman.Biz, runners will register in a single unified category, without selecting a specific distance in advance. The race route will feature designated finish lines at the 10km and 21km marks, allowing organisers to officially record intermediate results.

Participants who complete 10 kilometres will receive certificates, while all runners who finish the full 42km marathon distance will be awarded medals. In addition, medals will also be handed to those who do not complete the entire marathon but reach the half-marathon point. However, this distinction will be limited to the first 2,000 finishers at the 21km mark.

The Baku Marathon has grown steadily in recent years, attracting both elite athletes and amateur runners from Azerbaijan and abroad. The updated format appears designed to encourage broader participation, offering recognition at multiple stages of the course while maintaining the prestige of completing the full marathon distance.