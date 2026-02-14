14 February 2026
EN

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

14 February 2026 12:43
91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

A 91-year-old French marathon runner, Pierre Sable, has become a father for the seventh time after his 39-year-old wife Aysha gave birth to a daughter named Luiza Maria.

According to regional publication L’Indépendant, Sable is well known in the Eastern Pyrenees and continues to run regularly despite his age, maintaining an active training routine and physical condition.

Born in Mayenne in the mid-1930s and having lived through the pre-war period, Sable leads a remarkably energetic life. He trains frequently, performs strength and endurance exercises and also works on family farmland where they grow produce together. He says staying fit helps him feel significantly younger.

His wife describes him as a caring father and reliable partner, while Sable himself attributes his wellbeing to discipline — he avoids alcohol, follows a balanced diet and dedicates around an hour each day to stretching exercises.

