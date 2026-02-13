Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian actor and martial arts legend Jean-Claude Van Damme has issued a public challenge to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

According to Idman.Biz, the 65-year-old posted a video message on social media proposing a real fight under special rules. Van Damme suggested a K-1 versus boxing bout without low kicks or elbow strikes.

"Hey Jake Paul. Let’s have a fight, a real fight. K-1 against boxing, no low kicks and no elbows. I’m just a normal guy who wants to kick arse,"- Van Damme said in the clip.

The challenge adds to the growing trend of crossover bouts involving internet personalities and celebrities. Paul, 29, holds a professional record of 12 wins, seven by knockout, and two defeats. In his most recent fight on 20 December in Miami, he was knocked out in the sixth round by Britain’s Anthony Joshua.