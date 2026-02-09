Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno - VIDEO

An MMA bout at the Clash MMA 15 event in Brno, Czech Republic, descended into chaos after one fighter bit his opponent’s ear, reviving memories of one of the most infamous moments in combat sports history.

According to Idman.Biz, the incident occurred when Vaclav Mikulasek attempted to secure a takedown against Pavol Vasko. In response, Vasko bit Mikulasek on the left ear, a move that immediately drew comparisons with Mike Tyson’s notorious ear-bite incident, albeit this time inside an MMA cage.

Blood was visible on a stunned Mikulasek as the situation rapidly spiralled out of control. Vasko attempted to flee the scene, but was confronted by Mikulasek’s cornermen, while spectators reportedly began throwing chairs. Other fighters also became involved as security struggled to restore order.

The controversy was heightened by the fact that Clash MMA had promoted the headline bout as a no-rules fight. While this meant the act did not technically violate the stated framework of the contest, the incident has sparked widespread debate about safety, regulation and the limits of what should be permitted even in so-called rule-free formats.

The scenes from Brno have since circulated widely online, prompting renewed scrutiny of promotional tactics and the responsibility of organisers in combat sports.