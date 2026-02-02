2 February 2026
EN

Azerbaijani MMA fighter shrugs off pre-fight hype after comfortable win at OCTAGON 84 - VIDEO

MMA
News
2 February 2026 13:26
21
Azerbaijani MMA fighter shrugs off pre-fight hype after comfortable win at OCTAGON 84 - VIDEO

Mahammadali Nurushov has played down the difficulty of his latest bout after defeating Uzbek prospect Shahzod Uzoqov at OCTAGON 84, insisting the fight unfolded largely on his terms.

Speaking after the contest, Nurushov said the build-up had helped sharpen his focus rather than distract him. “The fight was very comfortable,” he said. “I’m grateful to those who mocked me. Without them, maybe I wouldn’t have gone into the fight with this level of motivation. Thank God, I won. My next goal is to win again in my next fight and raise our flag once more. I love the people of Azerbaijan,” he told offsideplus.az.

The comments came after footage circulated widely on social media showing Uzoqov attempting to intimidate Nurushov during the pre-fight moments, shouting at his opponent as tensions rose. The clips went viral in the days leading up to the event, adding an extra layer of narrative to the matchup.

In the cage, however, Nurushov remained composed and delivered a controlled performance, reinforcing his growing reputation on the regional MMA scene. The victory not only silenced pre-fight theatrics but also underlined his ambitions to carry Azerbaijani colours to further international success.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Diego Lopes avoids serious injury after UFC 325 defeat to Volkanovski
11:34
MMA

Diego Lopes avoids serious injury after UFC 325 defeat to Volkanovski

Brazilian fighter confirms fractures in both feet but no surgery required
Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career" - VIDEO
1 February 12:35
MMA

Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career" - VIDEO

Brazilian lightweight calls his UFC 325 victory a turning point in his career

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO
1 February 08:01
MMA

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO

Azerbaijani lightweight stopped by Brazilian contender in the third main fight of the night
Tofiq Musayev could face Samuel Sanches in second UFC appearance
30 January 15:30
MMA

Tofiq Musayev could face Samuel Sanches in second UFC appearance

Proposed bout with Brazilian prospect is in development for UFC Vegas 115 on 4 April in Las Vegas
Rafael Fiziev and Mauricio Ruffy make weight ahead of UFC 325 showdown in Sydney
30 January 13:54
MMA

Rafael Fiziev and Mauricio Ruffy make weight ahead of UFC 325 showdown in Sydney

Lightweight contenders pass official weigh-in as key bout approaches on Australian stage
Rafael Fiziev questions potential Topuria vs Gaethje fight
29 January 10:38
MMA

Rafael Fiziev questions potential Topuria vs Gaethje fight

Azerbaijani lightweight believes the matchup could be dangerous for the veteran American

Most read

Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer
31 January 13:55
World football

Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer

Italian striker begins new chapter in Ligue 1 after medical and contract agreement

Eden Hazard rules out Barcelona move, reiterates lifelong Real Madrid dream
31 January 15:55
World football

Eden Hazard rules out Barcelona move, reiterates lifelong Real Madrid dream

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward says Camp Nou switch was never an option

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO
1 February 08:01
MMA

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO

Azerbaijani lightweight stopped by Brazilian contender in the third main fight of the night
La Liga: Barcelona and Real continue title race – İDMAN.BİZ Review
31 January 17:05
World football

La Liga: Barcelona and Real continue title race – İDMAN.BİZ Review

In Matchweek 22 of the Spanish championship, the main focus shifts to two fixtures: Elche vs Barcelona and Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano.