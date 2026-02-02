Azerbaijani MMA fighter shrugs off pre-fight hype after comfortable win at OCTAGON 84 - VIDEO

Mahammadali Nurushov has played down the difficulty of his latest bout after defeating Uzbek prospect Shahzod Uzoqov at OCTAGON 84, insisting the fight unfolded largely on his terms.

Speaking after the contest, Nurushov said the build-up had helped sharpen his focus rather than distract him. “The fight was very comfortable,” he said. “I’m grateful to those who mocked me. Without them, maybe I wouldn’t have gone into the fight with this level of motivation. Thank God, I won. My next goal is to win again in my next fight and raise our flag once more. I love the people of Azerbaijan,” he told offsideplus.az.

The comments came after footage circulated widely on social media showing Uzoqov attempting to intimidate Nurushov during the pre-fight moments, shouting at his opponent as tensions rose. The clips went viral in the days leading up to the event, adding an extra layer of narrative to the matchup.

In the cage, however, Nurushov remained composed and delivered a controlled performance, reinforcing his growing reputation on the regional MMA scene. The victory not only silenced pre-fight theatrics but also underlined his ambitions to carry Azerbaijani colours to further international success.