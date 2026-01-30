Rafael Fiziev and Mauricio Ruffy make weight ahead of UFC 325 showdown in Sydney

Azerbaijani lightweight Rafael Fiziev and Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy have successfully made weight ahead of their highly anticipated clash at UFC 325, confirming that the bout will go ahead as scheduled.

According to Idman.Biz, the official weigh-in took place in Sydney ahead of the event, which will be staged overnight from 31 January to 1 February local time. Fiziev, who is ninth in the UFC lightweight rankings, tipped the scales at 70.53 kg, while his opponent came in slightly lighter at 70.42 kg.

The fight is set to take place in Sydney, Australia, with Fiziev entering the contest under his well-known nickname “Ataman”. The bout is viewed as an important test for both fighters in one of the most competitive divisions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Fiziev, 32, holds a professional record of 13 wins and four defeats and is aiming to reinforce his position among the lightweight elite after a challenging period marked by injuries. Ruffy, 29, arrives with momentum of his own, having won 12 of his 14 professional bouts, with just two losses on his record.

The lightweight division remains one of the UFC’s deepest and most unpredictable weight classes, where a single victory can significantly alter a fighter’s trajectory. For Fiziev, a win at UFC 325 would strengthen his claim to remain within the top 10 and potentially reopen the door to higher-profile match-ups. For Ruffy, the contest represents an opportunity to announce himself at the very top level by defeating a ranked opponent on a major international card.