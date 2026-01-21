21 January 2026
EN

Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev shares training video ahead of next fight - VIDEO

MMA
News
21 January 2026 13:16
26
Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev shares training video ahead of next fight - VIDEO

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev has shared a video from his training camp on social media.

According to Idman.Biz, the footage shows Fiziev going through an intense workout session using a large medicine ball and a barbell, drawing strong interest from MMA fans.

Fiziev’s next fight is scheduled for January 31, where he will face Brazilian fighter Mauricio Ruffy.

It is also worth noting that the reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has previously stated that Fiziev would be a desired opponent for his teammate Magomed Zaynukov.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ali Abdelaziz shares expectations ahead of UFC interim lightweight title fight
17:16
MMA

Ali Abdelaziz shares expectations ahead of UFC interim lightweight title fight

Manager praises Justin Gaethje and outlines possible future scenarios after UFC 324
Justin Gaethje plans to impose grappling against Paddy Pimblett
19 January 10:05
MMA

Justin Gaethje plans to impose grappling against Paddy Pimblett

Former interim champion says experience and technique will be key at UFC 324 in Las Vegas
Azerbaijani fighter nicknamed “Panther” defeats Russian opponent in Krasnodar – VIDEO
17 January 12:45
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter nicknamed “Panther” defeats Russian opponent in Krasnodar – VIDEO

The Azerbaijani representative claimed a unanimous decision victory after three rounds
Azerbaijani fighter included in list of candidates to be signed by the UFC in 2026 – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW
15 January 12:13
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter included in list of candidates to be signed by the UFC in 2026 – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW

Reputable outlet names the athlete among top bantamweight prospects for the second year in a row
Islam Makhachev open to showdown with Kamaru Usman
15 January 10:14
MMA

Islam Makhachev open to showdown with Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight champion praises former titleholder and calls potential bout a big fight
Dana White reveals timeline for planning UFC event at the White House
14 January 17:05
MMA

Dana White reveals timeline for planning UFC event at the White House

UFC president says preparations will begin after late January tournaments

Most read

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff
19 January 09:33
World football

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

Former Barcelona midfielder’s experience seen as a boost for tactical development and future success
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France
19 January 14:19
World football

Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Algerian supporters join festivities as large African diasporas mark historic victory
Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer
19 January 10:39
World football

Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Loan deal with option to buy under discussion as negotiations reach advanced stage