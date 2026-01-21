Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev shares training video ahead of next fight - VIDEO

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev has shared a video from his training camp on social media.

According to Idman.Biz, the footage shows Fiziev going through an intense workout session using a large medicine ball and a barbell, drawing strong interest from MMA fans.

Fiziev’s next fight is scheduled for January 31, where he will face Brazilian fighter Mauricio Ruffy.

It is also worth noting that the reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has previously stated that Fiziev would be a desired opponent for his teammate Magomed Zaynukov.