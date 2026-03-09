9 March 2026
Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes

9 March 2026 11:18
Formula 1 has released notable statistics from the recent Australian Grand Prix, highlighting a significant increase in overtaking following the latest regulation changes.
According to the data, the number of overtakes during the race weekend nearly tripled compared to last year, rising to 120 from 45 recorded in 2025, İdman.Biz reports.
The race was won by Mercedes driver George Russell of Great Britain.

Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix. Race results:

George Russell (Mercedes) — 1:23:35.1

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +2.974

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +15.519

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +16.144

Lando Norris (McLaren) +51.741

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +54.617

Oliver Bearman (Haas) +1 lap

Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) +1 lap

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) +1 lap

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1 lap

