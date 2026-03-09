Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes

Formula 1 has released notable statistics from the recent Australian Grand Prix, highlighting a significant increase in overtaking following the latest regulation changes.
According to the data, the number of overtakes during the race weekend nearly tripled compared to last year, rising to 120 from 45 recorded in 2025, İdman.Biz reports.
The race was won by Mercedes driver George Russell of Great Britain.
Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix. Race results:
George Russell (Mercedes) — 1:23:35.1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +2.974
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +15.519
Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +16.144
Lando Norris (McLaren) +51.741
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +54.617
Oliver Bearman (Haas) +1 lap
Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) +1 lap
Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) +1 lap
Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1 lap