Aston Martin drivers reportedly used chewing gum to cope with Honda engine vibrations

Aston Martin drivers reportedly resorted to an unusual method to deal with vibrations from the team’s new Honda engine during testing ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season, Idman.Biz reports.

According to AutoRacer journalist Giuliano Duchessa, the issue became so uncomfortable that drivers used chewing gum as a makeshift mouthguard to counter the effects of the vibrations inside the cockpit.

“I have heard that during testing Aston Martin drivers were chewing three or four pieces of gum at the same time, using it like a mouthguard to deal with the vibrations of the Honda engine resonating with the chassis,” Duchessa wrote on his account on social media platform X.

The claim adds to concerns surrounding Aston Martin’s preparations for the new season. The team is entering a crucial phase as it integrates Honda power units and adapts to sweeping technical regulation changes introduced for the 2026 Formula 1 championship.

Recent reports have also suggested that Aston Martin could even be forced to miss several Grands Prix during the 2026 campaign if technical problems persist, although the team has not officially confirmed such a scenario.