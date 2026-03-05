New season, new Formula 1: Melbourne opens the 2026 championship as Baku awaits another spectacle

On Friday, 6 March, the new Formula 1 season gets underway in Melbourne, Australia, as the 2026 championship begins with the Australian Grand Prix.

As reported by Idman.Biz, this season is considered one of the most significant in the past decade. Major technical regulations have come into force, new teams have joined the grid and the architecture of the power units has undergone substantial changes.

All of this could reshape the balance of power and deliver closer and more entertaining racing for fans.

Cars: smaller and lighter

One of the key changes this season concerns the dimensions of the cars. Formula 1 machines have become more compact, with a shorter wheelbase, a narrower floor and slightly slimmer tyres.

The minimum weight has also been reduced. While cars weighed around 800 kg last season, the new minimum is now set at 768 kg.

The aim is straightforward: to make the cars more agile and improve wheel-to-wheel racing, particularly on tight circuits and street tracks such as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Engineers have also revised the aerodynamic concept. Some elements that previously generated downforce through ground-effect tunnels have been simplified.

The main goal of the reform is to reduce turbulence behind the cars. In previous seasons, drivers often struggled to follow rivals closely because of the so-called “dirty air” that disrupted aerodynamic performance. The new design should allow cars to run closer together, increasing overtaking opportunities.

New hybrid era: more electrical power

Significant changes have also been made to the power units.

In the new configuration, the share of electrical power has increased considerably. The hybrid system now delivers more electrical energy, which drivers can deploy through dedicated attack modes during the race.

Another cornerstone of the new Formula 1 philosophy is the introduction of sustainable fuel, produced from environmentally responsible sources and designed to reduce the championship’s overall carbon footprint.

Goodbye DRS: new overtaking systems

One of the most noticeable changes is the disappearance of the DRS system. DRS, or Drag Reduction System, allowed drivers to open the rear wing on certain straights to reduce drag and increase speed, making overtaking easier.

Under the new regulations it has been replaced by different tools. Drivers can now activate an additional electrical power mode to boost acceleration when attacking.

At the same time, active aerodynamics have been introduced. On straights, certain aerodynamic elements can adjust their position to reduce drag and increase top speed.

Changes to qualifying and race starts

The arrival of a new team has increased the grid to 22 cars. As a result, the qualifying format has been slightly modified: six drivers will now be eliminated in Q1, another six in Q2, while the final segment still features ten drivers fighting for pole position. Previously, five drivers were eliminated in each segment.

The race start procedure has also changed. Following modifications to the hybrid power unit, the turbocharger no longer receives instant electrical assistance, meaning the engine needs slightly more time to reach optimal revs.

Drivers must therefore pre-spool the engine before the start. Just before the lights go out, they must maintain a certain level of engine revs to ensure the power unit is ready for immediate acceleration. If this is not done correctly, there could be a slight delay in acceleration off the line, making the start even more crucial and potentially leading to unpredictable battles into the first corner.

A new team joins the grid

The 2026 season will also be remembered for the arrival of a new team.

Cadillac has joined Formula 1 as the championship’s eleventh team, with experienced drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez forming its inaugural line-up.

Another major development concerns the transformation of Sauber, which now competes under the Audi banner. The German manufacturer is gradually taking full control of the project as part of a long-term Formula 1 programme.

Key driver moves

There have also been several notable changes in the driver line-ups.

At Red Bull, young talent Isack Hadjar has been promoted to partner Max Verstappen.

Ferrari continues with Charles Leclerc and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, forming one of the most talked-about pairings on the grid. Meanwhile, rookie Arvid Lindblad has joined Racing Bulls.

Who are the favourites?

The 2025 season ended with McLaren celebrating a major triumph. Lando Norris claimed the drivers’ world title, finishing just two points ahead of Max Verstappen, while McLaren secured the Constructors’ Championship.

However, the new technical regulations could dramatically reshuffle the competitive order. Many experts consider Mercedes among the main contenders for the title, with George Russell and young Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel.

Ferrari, Red Bull and reigning champions McLaren are also widely viewed as potential title challengers. With such sweeping regulatory changes, teams could either make a huge leap forward or struggle unexpectedly.

The special role of Baku

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2026 will take place from 24 to 26 September. Last year’s race on the streets of Baku was won by four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, with George Russell of Mercedes finishing second and Carlos Sainz of Williams third.

The Baku City Circuit has long been regarded as one of the most unpredictable tracks on the calendar. Its long high-speed straight along the Caspian Sea contrasts sharply with the extremely narrow sections around the Old City, where drivers navigate corners just centimetres from the walls.

The Baku race has built a reputation as one of the most dramatic events of the season. Safety cars, collisions and sudden strategic shifts often reshape the race within a matter of laps, which is why the Azerbaijan Grand Prix frequently plays a significant role in the championship battle.

Thanks to its long straight, the circuit is also one of the best overtaking venues in Formula 1. With the introduction of new attack modes and active aerodynamics under the 2026 regulations, this characteristic could become even more decisive, potentially making Baku one of the most spectacular races of the year.

A new chapter for Formula 1

The 2026 season opens a new chapter in Formula 1.

New cars, redesigned engines, additional overtaking modes and the arrival of a new team have created a level of intrigue the championship has not seen in years.

The first clues about the competitive order will emerge at the Australian Grand Prix, but the true battle for the title will unfold across the entire season and, as has often been the case in recent years, one of the decisive chapters may well be written on the streets of Baku.