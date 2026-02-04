4 February 2026
EN

Herbert believes Hamilton can still chase historic eighth F1 title

Formula 1
News
4 February 2026 14:16
24
Herbert believes Hamilton can still chase historic eighth F1 title

Lewis Hamilton remains capable of winning a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 world championship, according to former driver Johnny Herbert, who believes the British star still has the tools to return to the very top of the sport, Idman.Biz reports.

Herbert said Hamilton has not lost the key qualities required to fight for a title, but stressed that several factors would need to fall into place. Chief among them, he argued, is the driver’s complete confidence and comfort behind the wheel of his car.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion and shares the all-time record with Michael Schumacher. He came agonisingly close to claiming an eighth crown in 2021, only for controversial race control decisions in the season finale to swing the title away from him at the last moment.

The years since have been challenging. Formula 1’s switch to ground-effect cars proved difficult for Hamilton to master, disrupting the balance and feel he had relied on for much of his dominance. His first season with Ferrari was also a tough one, ending without a single podium finish and with Hamilton clearly trailing team-mate Charles Leclerc over the course of the championship.

Despite that, Herbert insists that experience, racing instincts and tyre management do not simply fade with age. In his view, if Hamilton fully adapts to the Ferrari and finds the right connection with the car, the possibility of one final title run should not be dismissed.

With Ferrari pushing to re-establish itself as a championship force and Hamilton still driven by unfinished business, the debate over an eighth title remains very much alive.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Mercedes technical director James Allison impressed by reliability at Barcelona testing
3 February 16:25
Formula 1

Mercedes technical director James Allison impressed by reliability at Barcelona testing

Pre-season sessions deliver fewer issues than expected despite major technical changes
FIA rejects engine makers proposals over Mercedes power units
23 January 09:26
Formula 1

FIA rejects engine makers proposals over Mercedes power units

Teams cleared to start the 2026 Formula 1 season amid lingering concerns
McLaren to skip opening day of Barcelona preseason testing
22 January 16:59
Formula 1

McLaren to skip opening day of Barcelona preseason testing

Team opts for extra development time on new MCL40 car
Adrian Newey reportedly favors Charles Leclerc’s driving style
21 January 16:47
Formula 1

Adrian Newey reportedly favors Charles Leclerc’s driving style

German journalist claims legendary designer sees Ferrari driver as ideal fit for his cars
Ferrari unveil new race suits for the 2026 season
20 January 14:24
Formula 1

Ferrari unveil new race suits for the 2026 season

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc showcase updated design in Maranello video
Max Verstappen expects a challenging Formula 1 season with Red Bull
17 January 11:14
Formula 1

Max Verstappen expects a challenging Formula 1 season with Red Bull

Four-time world champion says the team must work hard to stay competitive in the year ahead

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO
2 February 09:40
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO

Portuguese forward reportedly frustrated with club management and lack of investment
Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano
2 February 10:23
World football

Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

Captain says victory helped lift mood after Champions League setback
Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao
3 February 15:59
World football

Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao

Offensive graffiti targets Nico and Inaki amid lingering transfer tensions
Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee
3 February 17:03
World football

Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee

Former France striker questions Reds’ recruitment strategy after costly deal