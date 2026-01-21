21 January 2026
EN

Adrian Newey reportedly favors Charles Leclerc’s driving style

Formula 1
News
21 January 2026 16:47
14
A new and intriguing claim has emerged in the world of Formula 1 regarding which drivers legendary designer Adrian Newey prefers to work with. According to German journalist Ralf Bach, the renowned specialist, who is currently working with Aston Martin, may consider Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc as a perfect match for his cars.

According to Idman.Biz, Bach made these remarks during a live broadcast on the F1-Insider YouTube channel. The journalist noted that cars designed by Adrian Newey tend to be most effective when driven by pilots with a specific driving style.

Bach explained that, in Newey’s view, Leclerc’s driving approach is the one that best suits his engineering philosophy. He recalled that in recent years Red Bull cars were developed largely around Max Verstappen’s driving style and reached their peak performance only when driven by a pilot capable of fully exploiting that specific setup.

According to Bach, both Aston Martin and Adrian Newey rate Leclerc very highly, as his driving style is considered very close to that of Verstappen. This similarity could be a decisive factor for the legendary constructor.

It is worth noting that Adrian Newey is widely regarded as one of the most successful designers in Formula 1 history, and any speculation about which driver he would like to work with always attracts significant attention in the paddock.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

