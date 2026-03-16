Charles Leclerc has overtaken Kimi Raikkonen in the list of drivers with the most Formula 1 race starts for Ferrari, moving into second place in the team’s all-time rankings, Idman.Biz reports.

The Chinese Grand Prix marked Leclerc’s 152nd race for the Scuderia, allowing the Monaco driver to surpass Raikkonen’s total of 151 appearances for the Italian team, İdman.Biz reports. Only Michael Schumacher remains ahead of Leclerc on Ferrari’s historic list.

Leclerc finished fourth in the race in Shanghai, narrowly missing out on a podium place after a close battle with his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Since joining Ferrari in 2019, the 27-year-old has become one of the central figures of the team’s modern era, collecting eight victories and 51 podium finishes.

The record for the most races with Ferrari is still held by Schumacher, who made 179 Grand Prix starts for the team during his dominant spell in the early 2000s.

Top five drivers by number of Formula 1 starts for Ferrari:

1. Michael Schumacher — 179

2. Charles Leclerc — 152

3. Kimi Raikkonen — 151

4. Felipe Massa — 139

5. Sebastian Vettel — 118

The Chinese Grand Prix was won by 19-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, who secured the first victory of his Formula 1 career. His teammate George Russell finished second.