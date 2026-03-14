14 March 2026
EN

Russell wins Chinese Grand Prix sprint ahead of Ferrari pair

Formula 1
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14 March 2026 09:45
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Russell wins Chinese Grand Prix sprint ahead of Ferrari pair

Mercedes driver George Russell claimed victory in the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, delivering a composed performance over 19 laps at the Shanghai International Circuit, İdman.Biz reports.

The British driver held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished second just 0.674 seconds behind, while Lewis Hamilton secured third to give Ferrari a double podium in the sprint.

Lando Norris finished fourth for McLaren, followed by Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli in fifth and Oscar Piastri in sixth. Liam Lawson took seventh for Racing Bulls, while Haas driver Oliver Bearman secured eighth place.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could only manage ninth, with Haas driver Esteban Ocon completing the top ten. Further back, Williams driver Carlos Sainz finished 12th and Audi rookie Gabriel Bortoleto placed 13th.

Three drivers failed to finish the race. Nico Hulkenberg retired for Audi, while Cadillac drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez were also unable to see the chequered flag after separate issues during the sprint.

Idman.Biz
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