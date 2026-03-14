14 March 2026
EN

Antonelli claims historic pole at Chinese Grand Prix qualifying

Formula 1
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14 March 2026 12:35
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Antonelli claims historic pole at Chinese Grand Prix qualifying

Andrea Kimi Antonelli produced a sensational performance to secure pole position in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, the second round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship, İdman.Biz reports.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver set the fastest lap at the Shanghai International Circuit, delivering a landmark moment in his young career. Antonelli’s result also made him the youngest pole-sitter for a Grand Prix in the history of Formula 1.

Antonelli finished ahead of his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who secured second place on the grid. Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton completed the top three after a competitive qualifying session in Shanghai.

The result continues a remarkable rise for the Italian teenager, who has quickly established himself as one of the most promising talents in the sport since stepping up to Formula 1. Mercedes will now hope Antonelli can convert his pole position into a strong result in Sunday’s race.

The Chinese Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 15 March, with the race set to start at 13:00 Baku time.

Idman.Biz
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