15 March 2026
EN

Pedro Neto handed FA ban and fine after Arsenal red card

World football
News
14 March 2026 17:18
33
Pedro Neto handed FA ban and fine after Arsenal red card

Chelsea forward Pedro Neto has been sanctioned by the Football Association following his dismissal in the Premier League match against Arsenal, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the FA’s disciplinary decision, the Portugal international has been handed a one-match suspension and fined £70,000 after an incident during the 28th round fixture that Chelsea lost 1:2.

The incident occurred in the 70th minute of the match when Neto was shown a red card. After being sent off, the winger failed to leave the pitch promptly and directed abusive language toward the referee. The player later admitted the charge.

An independent regulatory commission reviewed the case and imposed the sanctions following a hearing. The FA also confirmed that the written reasons for the decision will be published at a later date.

Neto’s suspension comes as Chelsea continue to battle for consistency in the Premier League, with disciplinary issues adding to the challenges faced by the London club this season.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Shevchenko returns to Milan training base for special visit
14 March 14:46
World football

Shevchenko returns to Milan training base for special visit

Ukrainian legend meets Allegri and current squad during emotional reunion with former club
Tottenham weigh managerial change ahead of Liverpool clash
14 March 11:10
World football

Tottenham weigh managerial change ahead of Liverpool clash

Club leadership assessing coaching options as decision on current head coach could follow Premier League meeting
Napoli Confirm Permanent Signing of Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United
14 March 10:30
World football

Napoli Confirm Permanent Signing of Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United

Italian club moves to secure Danish striker after impressive loan spell under Antonio Conte
Borussia Dortmund confirm departures of Niklas Sule and Salih Ozcan at end of season
13 March 18:13
World football

Borussia Dortmund confirm departures of Niklas Sule and Salih Ozcan at end of season

Club managing director Lars Ricken says contracts will not be extended after “open and respectful” talks
FIFA could impose heavy sanctions if Iran withdraws from World Cup 2026
13 March 12:27
World football

FIFA could impose heavy sanctions if Iran withdraws from World Cup 2026

Possible withdrawal may lead to fines and suspension of Iranian teams from future tournaments
UEFA opens disciplinary case against Chelsea winger Pedro Neto after ball boy incident
13 March 09:59
World football

UEFA opens disciplinary case against Chelsea winger Pedro Neto after ball boy incident

Portuguese international could face a one-match suspension following clash during Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain

Most read

Finalissima set for March 27 at Santiago Bernabeu as Spain face Argentina
12 March 17:50
World football

Finalissima set for March 27 at Santiago Bernabeu as Spain face Argentina

European champions to meet Copa America winners in high-profile clash in Madrid
Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City
12 March 11:59
World football

Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City

Defender replaced at half-time as Spanish giants claim 3-0 win in Champions League last-16 first leg
Makhachev to face Ian Garry at UFC 329 in Saudi Arabia
14 March 11:55
MMA

Makhachev to face Ian Garry at UFC 329 in Saudi Arabia

Welterweight champion set for high-profile bout on 30 May
Champions League last-16 first legs deliver shocks, goals and early statements
12 March 11:21
World football

Champions League last-16 first legs deliver shocks, goals and early statements

Heavy wins for several European giants contrasted with tightly balanced ties, leaving plenty of drama ahead of the second legs