Pedro Neto handed FA ban and fine after Arsenal red card

Chelsea forward Pedro Neto has been sanctioned by the Football Association following his dismissal in the Premier League match against Arsenal, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the FA’s disciplinary decision, the Portugal international has been handed a one-match suspension and fined £70,000 after an incident during the 28th round fixture that Chelsea lost 1:2.

The incident occurred in the 70th minute of the match when Neto was shown a red card. After being sent off, the winger failed to leave the pitch promptly and directed abusive language toward the referee. The player later admitted the charge.

An independent regulatory commission reviewed the case and imposed the sanctions following a hearing. The FA also confirmed that the written reasons for the decision will be published at a later date.

Neto’s suspension comes as Chelsea continue to battle for consistency in the Premier League, with disciplinary issues adding to the challenges faced by the London club this season.