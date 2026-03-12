12 March 2026
EN

Volunteer marshal registration opens for 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

12 March 2026 13:46
25
Registration has officially opened for volunteer marshals for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026.

According to İdman.Biz, the announcement was made by Baku City Circuit Operations Company. The race will take place from September 24 to 26 and will mark the 10th anniversary of Azerbaijan hosting a Formula 1 event, making the upcoming edition a particularly symbolic milestone for the country’s motorsport calendar.

Organisers say volunteers joining the marshal programme will become part of a historic race and experience the atmosphere of Formula 1 from the closest point to the action on the track. Anyone aged 21 or older, regardless of their country of residence, is eligible to apply for the programme.

Participants who successfully complete the training will receive an international official marshal licence recognised by the FIA through the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation. The licence allows marshals not only to work at motorsport events in Azerbaijan but also to take part in Formula 1 Grands Prix and other racing competitions around the world.

Nearly 1,200 marshals were involved in ensuring the safe and smooth running of last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with more than 100 volunteers travelling from abroad to participate.

