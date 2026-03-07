Russell leads final practice as Hamilton shines on Ferrari debut weekend in Melbourne

George Russell topped the timesheets in the third and final practice session for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, setting the fastest lap of 1:19.053 as teams completed their final preparations before qualifying in Melbourne, İdman.Biz reports.

The Mercedes driver edged Lewis Hamilton, who finished second for Ferrari, 0.616 seconds behind. Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc secured third place, confirming Ferrari’s strong pace ahead of the decisive qualifying session at Albert Park.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was fourth in front of his home crowd, followed by Red Bull duo Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen. Mercedes youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli finished seventh, while Lando Norris, Gabriel Bortoleto and Oliver Bearman completed the top ten.

Further down the order, several drivers struggled to find rhythm during the session. Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll failed to set representative lap times, while Fernando Alonso ended the session 18th.

The session marks the final opportunity for teams to fine-tune their setups before qualifying later on Saturday, with the opening race of the 2026 Formula 1 season set to take place on Sunday at Albert Park.