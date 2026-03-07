7 March 2026
EN

Russell leads final practice as Hamilton shines on Ferrari debut weekend in Melbourne

Formula 1
News
7 March 2026 09:42
7
Russell leads final practice as Hamilton shines on Ferrari debut weekend in Melbourne

George Russell topped the timesheets in the third and final practice session for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, setting the fastest lap of 1:19.053 as teams completed their final preparations before qualifying in Melbourne, İdman.Biz reports.

The Mercedes driver edged Lewis Hamilton, who finished second for Ferrari, 0.616 seconds behind. Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc secured third place, confirming Ferrari’s strong pace ahead of the decisive qualifying session at Albert Park.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was fourth in front of his home crowd, followed by Red Bull duo Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen. Mercedes youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli finished seventh, while Lando Norris, Gabriel Bortoleto and Oliver Bearman completed the top ten.

Further down the order, several drivers struggled to find rhythm during the session. Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll failed to set representative lap times, while Fernando Alonso ended the session 18th.

The session marks the final opportunity for teams to fine-tune their setups before qualifying later on Saturday, with the opening race of the 2026 Formula 1 season set to take place on Sunday at Albert Park.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Leclerc sets the pace in first practice at Australian Grand Prix
6 March 10:57
Formula 1

Leclerc sets the pace in first practice at Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari dominate early session in Melbourne as Hamilton follows team-mate and Verstappen completes top three
Aston Martin drivers reportedly used chewing gum to cope with Honda engine vibrations
6 March 09:44
Formula 1

Aston Martin drivers reportedly used chewing gum to cope with Honda engine vibrations

Unusual workaround during testing highlights early technical struggles ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season
New season, new Formula 1: Melbourne opens the 2026 championship as Baku awaits another spectacle
5 March 16:26
Formula 1

New season, new Formula 1: Melbourne opens the 2026 championship as Baku awaits another spectacle

Key rule changes, driver moves, a new team and the role of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the calendar
FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption
4 March 16:41
Formula 1

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption

Teams affected by flight and freight delays following Middle East tensions
Baku begins construction of Formula 1 paddock ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
3 March 15:40
Formula 1

Baku begins construction of Formula 1 paddock ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Preparations under way on Neftchilar Avenue for September’s street race
Mercedes unveils radical W17 concept during Bahrain testing
19 February 17:16
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils radical W17 concept during Bahrain testing - PHOTO

Major aerodynamic overhaul signals aggressive push for the 2026 Formula 1 season

Most read

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption
4 March 16:41
Formula 1

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption

Teams affected by flight and freight delays following Middle East tensions
Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27
4 March 17:16
World football

Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27

Italian manager emerges as candidate as club assess long-term options
Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs
6 March 10:16
Football

Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs

Spanish giants continue to dominate domestic and European football with record trophy haul
VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO
6 March 14:25
World football

VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO

London club sink deeper into crisis under Igor Tudor despite controversial offside decision