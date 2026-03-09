Verstappen set for 24 Hours of Nurburgring debut in 2026

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is set to compete in the 2026 edition of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, organisers from the Intercontinental GT Challenge have confirmed, İdman.Biz reports.

The 28-year-old Dutch driver, who races in Formula 1 for Red Bull, will take part in the legendary endurance event with his own outfit, Verstappen Racing. He will share a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with experienced GT drivers Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella.

The race is scheduled to take place from 14 to 17 May at the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife, widely regarded as one of the most demanding circuits in the world. Verstappen’s participation adds further star power to a race that traditionally attracts a mix of endurance specialists and high-profile drivers from other categories.

According to the organisers, Verstappen is also expected to take part in a Nurburgring event on 21 March, just one week after the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix. If the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were to be cancelled, the Dutchman could potentially enter another round at the circuit on 18-19 April.

Verstappen has previously spoken about his passion for endurance racing and sim racing, and his involvement in the 24-hour classic is seen as another step in expanding his motorsport activities beyond Formula 1.