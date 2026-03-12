Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City

Real Madrid have been dealt another injury concern after Ferland Mendy was forced off during their Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The Spanish side nevertheless enjoyed a memorable night at the Santiago Bernabeu, securing a commanding 3-0 victory in the first leg of their last-16 tie against the Premier League champions.

According to İdman.Biz, the French defender picked up an injury during the match and was substituted before the start of the second half.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa admitted the situation looks worrying.

“Mendy’s injury appears to be serious. Unfortunately, things are not looking good at the moment,” the coach said.

Mendy has been an important part of Real Madrid’s defensive setup in recent seasons, particularly in high-intensity European matches. Any long-term absence could become a problem for the Spanish giants as they continue their Champions League campaign and push for silverware on multiple fronts this season.