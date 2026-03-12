English clubs suffer historic night as PSG and Real Madrid record heavy wins

A difficult evening for English football in Europe turned into an unwanted piece of history on Wednesday night, İdman.Biz reports.

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Chelsea 5-2, while Real Madrid secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester City in their respective Champions League ties. The results marked the first time in the history of the European Cup and Champions League that two English clubs have suffered heavy defeats on the same day.

Chelsea were involved in a high-scoring encounter in Paris, where PSG’s attacking line proved too strong for the visitors. Meanwhile, in Madrid, City struggled to cope with Real’s intensity and clinical finishing as the Spanish giants took firm control of the tie.

The night underlined the continuing dominance of Europe’s established heavyweights in the knockout stages of the competition. Real Madrid, the most successful club in Champions League history, once again showed their pedigree on the continental stage, while PSG delivered one of their most convincing performances of the season.

For the Premier League representatives, however, it was a reminder of the fine margins in Europe’s elite tournament, where even the strongest sides can be punished against top opposition.