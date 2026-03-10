Pochettino on Real Madrid shortlist to replace Arbeloa, reports say

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been included on Real Madrid’s shortlist of potential candidates to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach.

According to ESPN, as reported by İdman.Biz, the Argentine manager is highly regarded by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is said to value his tactical approach and experience at the highest level of European football.

Pochettino is currently in charge of the United States national team, with his contract running until the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. His role with the national team is focused on preparing the squad for the expanded 48-team tournament on home soil.

The 53-year-old coach previously attracted interest from Real Madrid during his time at Tottenham. His reputation grew significantly after guiding the London club to the UEFA Champions League final in 2019, where they eventually lost to Liverpool.

Real Madrid are expected to evaluate several options before making any decision about the club’s future managerial direction, with Pochettino among the names being closely monitored by the Spanish giants.