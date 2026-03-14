14 March 2026
EN

Nariman Akhundzade visits Columbus Crew stadium after completing move

Football
News
14 March 2026 15:25
11
Nariman Akhundzade visits Columbus Crew stadium after completing move

Azerbaijani footballer Nariman Akhundzade has visited Columbus Crew’s ScottsMiracle-Gro Field for the first time after completing his move to the Major League Soccer club, İdman.Biz reports.

According to information shared on the club’s official website, the young forward toured the stadium as part of his introduction to the team’s facilities and environment ahead of the upcoming MLS fixtures.

Akhundzade was accompanied by Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, another recent signing for Columbus Crew. Gomes, previously known for his spells with Barcelona and Everton, joined the American side as the club continues to strengthen its squad.

The visit marked an important moment for the Azerbaijani player as he begins a new chapter of his career in the United States. Columbus Crew, one of the established clubs in MLS, are aiming to remain competitive in the league while integrating their new arrivals into the squad.

For Akhundzade, the move represents a significant step as he becomes one of the few Azerbaijani players to continue his career in Major League Soccer.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Shevchenko returns to Milan training base for special visit
14:46
World football

Shevchenko returns to Milan training base for special visit

Ukrainian legend meets Allegri and current squad during emotional reunion with former club
Tottenham weigh managerial change ahead of Liverpool clash
11:10
World football

Tottenham weigh managerial change ahead of Liverpool clash

Club leadership assessing coaching options as decision on current head coach could follow Premier League meeting
Napoli Confirm Permanent Signing of Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United
10:30
World football

Napoli Confirm Permanent Signing of Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United

Italian club moves to secure Danish striker after impressive loan spell under Antonio Conte
Borussia Dortmund confirm departures of Niklas Sule and Salih Ozcan at end of season
13 March 18:13
World football

Borussia Dortmund confirm departures of Niklas Sule and Salih Ozcan at end of season

Club managing director Lars Ricken says contracts will not be extended after “open and respectful” talks
Qarabag part ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou as move to Norway agreed
13 March 16:51
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag part ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou as move to Norway agreed

Ivorian player set to join Sarpsborg 04 after brief spell with Azerbaijani champions
Arbeloa jokes about feeling “old” after Real players fail to recognise Groundhog Day
13 March 16:22
Football

Arbeloa jokes about feeling “old” after Real players fail to recognise Groundhog Day

Real Madrid coach reveals unusual dressing-room moment following Champions League win over Manchester City

Most read

Finalissima set for March 27 at Santiago Bernabeu as Spain face Argentina
12 March 17:50
World football

Finalissima set for March 27 at Santiago Bernabeu as Spain face Argentina

European champions to meet Copa America winners in high-profile clash in Madrid
Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City
12 March 11:59
World football

Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City

Defender replaced at half-time as Spanish giants claim 3-0 win in Champions League last-16 first leg
Champions League last-16 first legs deliver shocks, goals and early statements
12 March 11:21
World football

Champions League last-16 first legs deliver shocks, goals and early statements

Heavy wins for several European giants contrasted with tightly balanced ties, leaving plenty of drama ahead of the second legs
Champions League: giants clash in Madrid and upset hopes beyond the Arctic Circle
11 March 17:16
Football

Champions League: giants clash in Madrid and upset hopes beyond the Arctic Circle

The first legs of the Champions League round of 16 continue on Wednesday