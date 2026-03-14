Nariman Akhundzade visits Columbus Crew stadium after completing move

Azerbaijani footballer Nariman Akhundzade has visited Columbus Crew’s ScottsMiracle-Gro Field for the first time after completing his move to the Major League Soccer club, İdman.Biz reports.

According to information shared on the club’s official website, the young forward toured the stadium as part of his introduction to the team’s facilities and environment ahead of the upcoming MLS fixtures.

Akhundzade was accompanied by Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, another recent signing for Columbus Crew. Gomes, previously known for his spells with Barcelona and Everton, joined the American side as the club continues to strengthen its squad.

The visit marked an important moment for the Azerbaijani player as he begins a new chapter of his career in the United States. Columbus Crew, one of the established clubs in MLS, are aiming to remain competitive in the league while integrating their new arrivals into the squad.

For Akhundzade, the move represents a significant step as he becomes one of the few Azerbaijani players to continue his career in Major League Soccer.