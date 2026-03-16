Azerbaijani driver Davin Jafarov completes second Formula 4 test in Portimao - PHOTO

Azerbaijani driver Davin Jafarov has successfully completed his second Formula 4 test session at the renowned Autodromo Internacional do Algarve circuit in Portimao, one of the most challenging and respected tracks in international motorsport.

According to Idman.Biz, the 16-year-old racer is entering the next stage of his career after achieving notable success in karting and is now adapting to Formula-style single-seater racing.

The Portimao test is considered an important step in Jafarov’s development as he prepares for potential participation in Formula 4 competitions. During the test weekend, the Azerbaijani driver shared the track with young racers linked to leading motorsport academies and teams associated with McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

The testing programme included five intensive sessions each day. Despite demanding conditions and several on-track incidents involving other drivers during the sessions, Jafarov managed to complete all of his runs successfully, gaining valuable experience on the technical Portuguese circuit.

His next potential Formula 4 test is expected to take place within the next three months at the historic Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, another iconic venue on the European motorsport calendar.