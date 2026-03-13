The second round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship gets underway on Friday with the Chinese Grand Prix weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit, Idman.Biz reports.

This stage of the championship will be the first in 2026 to feature the sprint format, which will be used at six Grands Prix throughout the season. The schedule follows the revised structure introduced by Formula 1 in recent years, aimed at adding more competitive sessions across the weekend.

On Friday, drivers will take part in sprint qualifying, which will determine the grid for Saturday’s short race. The sprint itself will cover 100 kilometres and take place earlier on Saturday, before teams return to the track for qualifying that will set the starting order for Sunday’s main Grand Prix.

The points system for the sprint remains unchanged. The top eight finishers will score points, with the winner receiving eight and the eighth-placed driver collecting one. While the sprint does not determine the grid for the main race, it can still play a significant role in the championship battle by offering additional points early in the weekend.